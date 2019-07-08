﻿’Policy to assign identity to citizenry fulfilling’

The policy to assign identity cards to the citizenry is fulfilling to help the country address pertinent issues of immigration administration, population management and policy targeting.

It will also to enhance actualise campaign promise which the Ghana Card registration as one of the highlight that is fulfilling.

Felix Nii Annang-La, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) stated after touring some registration centres for the Ghana Card in Tema was toast of his constituents where he joined a queue to interact with people and later ordered canopies and chairs be made available for those in queue.

He said the real hero was the president and was only the messenger since the president does not do things for fun, every policy was carefully thought through before implementation and insisted that policy to identify the citizenry ought to have been done long ago.

“I think it is no-brainer, we need to have identification cards that verify we are Ghanaians, ought to have been done but the president is giving it priority in spite of challenges facing us tells you he is visionary leader.

“The NDC administrations never bothered to pursue such policy tells you difference between this government and that one, because only NPP administrations of former President Agyekum Kufuor and currently President Nana Akufo-Addo, have rolled out policy to register the citizenry onto national data base.

Bernard Nomo, the Supervisor in charge of the registration centre and Frank Otoo of Manhean Secondary Technical School registration centre, praised the MCE for the visit which was source of encouragement.

Meanwhile, as part of his tour of the metropolis , Nii Annang-La visited some project sites including Bankuman ,where the government was constructing road, bridge and new Police Station for Tema New Town. –GNA