﻿Police locate 3 kidnapped girls ﻿… to reunite them with families soon

The Police has finally located the three girls who where kidnapped at Tarkoradi in the Western Region last year after four months of search.

DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (middle) adressing the press conference.

However, the Police is tight-lipped on their location, with an assurance to reunite them with their families soon.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah disclosed this at a press conference in Accra yesterday, to update journalists on recent crimes under investigation in the country.

It brought together unit heads of the CID including the Anti Armed Robbery, Intelligence, Visa and Documentation Fraud, Commercial Fraud, Cyber Crime and Homicide.

DCOP Addo-Danquah said the CID was in collaboration with other stakeholders such as the Bureau of National Investigations (BIN) to bring the kidnapped girls back safely.

Touching on the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale early this year, DCOP Addo-Danquah said, a former Northern Regional chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Abubakar Alhassan is being sought for by the Police to assist in investigations.

She said the former GFA Regional chairman had gone into hiding ever since the murder of Ahmed.

The Director-General said Kwasi Nyantakyi, former President of the GFA implicated in the Number 12 Episode and Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong were invited and statements taken from them as part of the investigations.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the Head of Tiger Eye PI she said had also been invited by the CID and statement taken from him.

She stated that in all 13 people have been questioned and one currently on remand.

DCOP Addo-Danquah denied reports that one person was arrested last Wednesday in connection with the murder of the journalist and was in the custody of the BNI.

In the case of the murder of Mrs Josephine Tandoh-Asante of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, DCOP Addo-Danquah said, the driver and house boy had been arrested and had been arraigned whilst investigations continue.

She said DNA, deoxybonucleic acid of the accused persons had been taken for analyses.

On December 4, last year at about 10:30 a.m. Ruth Love Quayson, 18, graduate of Fijai Senior High School was reported kidnapped at Kansaworodo in Takoradi.

And on August 17, at about 6:30a.m another victim, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21 and a student of University of Education Winneba residing at Kansaworodo in Takoradi was also kidnapped when she alighted at Butumagyebu after close of work.

Again on December 12, 2018 Priscilla Mantebea Korankye,15 and student of Sekondi Senior High School, was also kidnapped when she left home to buy food at Kasaworodo.

During investigations Udoetuk Wills, a Nigerian, was arrested on December 21 last year in connection with the three reported cases.

He has since been put before court and remanded into custody.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI