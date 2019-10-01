﻿Plot against presidency ﻿6 more soldiers charged ﻿…for unlawful possession of explosives, arms, ammunitions

SIX more military personnel including a woman yesterday appeared before the Kaneshie District Court charged with possession of explosives, arms and ammunitions without lawful authority.

They are Warrant Officer II (WOII) Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Godwin Nii Ankrah, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

This brings to 11, the number of persons arrested in connection with unlawful possession of firearms and alleged attempt to destabilise the country and topple the government.

They have been remanded at Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) custody pending the outcome of investigations into the matter.

The other accused were, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Medical Director of the Citadel Hospital, Ezor Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC), a freight manager, who were apprehended for allegedly manufacturing guns and explosives at the health facility.

Dr Mac-Palm, Kafui and Ofosu, were earlier on September 23, 2019 put before the same court and slapped with five charges.

Two more persons arrested in connection with the same case, were charged on September 27 when they appeared before the court presided over by Mrs Rosemond Dodua Agyari.

They were Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, a senior military officer, and Gershon Akpa, a civilian employee at the Ghana Armed Forces.

The two, whose pleas are yet to be taken, were charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority.

At the proceedings last Friday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, prosecuting, told the court that the duo belonged to an association called Take Action Ghana (TAG) and had planned to stage demonstrations, ostensibly to topple the government.

He said in July this year, the accused, together with others, now in custody contacted a blacksmith from Alavanyo, in the Volta Region, to manufacture 22 explosives, six ammunitions and five pistols.

The court heard that the manufacturer charged his alleged accomplices GH¢2,300 as the cost of each pistol and GH¢400.00 for each explosive.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in BNI custody to assist in further investigations.

In their first appearance in court, Mr Victor Adawudu, the lead counsel for Dr Mac-Palm, Kafui, and Ofosu, reminded the prosecution that the accused were presumed innocent until proven guilty and asked why the plea of his clients could not be taken.

ASP Asare argued that the plea of the accused was not taken because investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Mrs Agyiri explained that the plea of the accused ought not to be taken because some of the charges were beyond her jurisdiction.

Dr Mac-Palm, was on Friday, September 20, arrested in a police, military and National Security operation, for allegedly manufacturing guns and explosives at Dr Mac-Palm’s health facility, located at Alajo, a suburb of Accra.

He was arrested alongside an accomplice, who was kept in BNI custody.

The case stands adjourned.

