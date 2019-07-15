﻿Players in food industry schooled at Sunyani

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a day’s seminar on food quality and safety standards compliance for some players in the food industry here in Sunyani.

The about 60 participants, made up of traders, exporters, manufacturers, processors and cooks among others were schooled on food laws, and the rights of consumers to save food, accurate and honest information.

The Regional Trade and Industry officer-in-charge of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Prince Annor Baah, opening the workshop noted that Ghana currently has been banned from exporting some fruits and vegetables to the European markets due to the failure to meet safety standards compliance.

The training, he said was therefore necessary to build and equip the capacity of participants in meeting safety standards in order to have access to European markets.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr Baah noted was poised to empower industry players to operate in accordance with quality and safety standards, so as to enhance product quality, market acceptability, profitability and consumer trust.

The Acting Regional Head of FDA in charge of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Akua Amponsah Owusu in a presentation said the Public Health Act 851of 2012 prohibit anybody engaging in activities concerning food to operate without approval from the FDA.

She also appealed to the media to collaborate with the FDA to check compliance and protect the public from unscrupulous persons in the systems who are flouting the law.



﻿FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI