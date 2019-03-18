﻿Orca Deco opens new office showroom

pOrca Deco, Ghana’s leading furniture providers, has opened an ultra modern office showroom at Spintex in Accra.

The showroom, which is one of the largest in the country, will provide customers with varieties of quality and affordable office furniture.

According to the Marketing Manager of Orca Deco, Emma Louise de Ricquebourg, the showroom would be dedicated to meeting the needs of modern offices across the country.

“Opening a showroom this big and beautiful exclusively dedicated to office, shows how much Ghana as a country and Accra as a city, have grown in the past 15 years,” she stated.

She added that, the showroom with its wide range of furniture would be able to cater for all segments of their target audience in the country.

In addition she said, the company offers full business solution in office furniture ranging from home offices and work stations to executive offices, boardrooms and more.

“Customers who wish to create a home office, or looking for a small office space to get business started, a multinational company operating in Accra would all be catered for by the new showroom,” she stressed.

The Managing Director disclosed that, Orca offers free delivery and assembly of purchased furniture items as well as free decoration services and business solutions.

The company she said was committed to serving the needs of customers across the country since it began operations 15 years ago.

Patrons at the opening were taken around the two storey building showroom to have a look at the varieties of furniture available.

A draw was also held for patrons, which saw Mavis Akrofi from China Europe International Business School, walking away with a prize from Orca Deco.

Caption: Mrs de Ricquebourg speaking at the opening of the new office showroom at Spintex

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE