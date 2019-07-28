﻿Nine-year old foils kidnap attempt

The shouting of “thief, thief” by a nine-year old class four pupil of the Kaneshie Cluster of Schools, was powerful enough to scare some people who wanted to kidnap her last Friday morning in Accra.

The victim (name withheld) was on her way to school that fateful day when a saloon car with three men suddenly stopped by her at the Kaneshie Social Welfare area.

Speaking to The Spectator, Auntie Afia Agyeiwaa, a fruit seller and grandmother of the class four pupil said that one of the occupants of the car got down soon as it stopped and asked the school girl where she was going and she replied that she was on her way to school.

According to the grandmother, the man repeatedly told the poor girl to sit in the car so that he would take her back to Avenor, where he claimed she schooled but she refused and put up a fierce resistance.

Auntie Agyeiwaa said that that when the man attempted to put her granddaughter in the salon car, the little girl mustered courage and shouted “thief, thief” in Twi language, which forced the kidnappers to abandon their mission and drive off at excessive speed.

She said that the screeching of the car attracted some bystanders who rushed to the scene by which time the criminals had already vanished .to avoid mob justice if caught as the nation has been rocked with kidnap cases of late.

“I thank God for giving my granddaughter the wisdom to shout otherwise they would have kidnapped her,” she said.

By Castro Zangina-Tong