﻿Nigerian shops at Opera Square temporarily closed

There was confusion at Opera Square, Accra, yesterday when some Ghanaian traders closed shops owned and operated by Nigerians.

The traders, numbering about 50, around 10am, prevented the Nigerian traders, who had arrived, from opening their shops, and others, who had already opened their shops, were forced to close them.

However, when the Ghanaian Times got to the scene yesterday afternoon, some of the shops, which were closed in the morning, were operating.

The police from the Accra Regional Police Command were there in their numbers to ensure law and order, while some traders at the Opera Square and Rawlings Park area, were discussing the matter.

When the Ghanaian Times contacted the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kweku Boadu-Prepra, on the development, he said the police had a distress call and personnel from the operations unit were deployed to the scene to maintain peace.

He said no arrest has been made so far, and urged Ghanaian and Nigerian traders to remain calm as the issue was been resolved.

As of the time of going to press, the leadership of Ghana Union of Traders’ Association and their Nigerian counterparts, were at a meeting with the senior police personnel at the command, in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

Similar attacked occurred last month when some unidentified people closed some shops of Nigerian spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

One person was reported to have been arrested in the Suame Magazine confrontation.

﻿BY Anita Nyarko -Yirenkyi