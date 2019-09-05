﻿NGO supports Hweda residents

Residents of Hweda near Apam in the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region, have received support from Inmate Compassion for Africa Development (ICFAD), a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The NGO that seeks to invest in the future of the needy and poor, provided food and soft alcoholic drinks to about 100 residents of Hweda.

ICFAD also donated cloth, exercise books and sanitary pads, and organised free health screening exercise and provided free medication for those with ailments.

Mr Philip Boateng, secretary to ICFAD, said the NGO would sustain its assistance for the needy and poor.