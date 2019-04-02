﻿Newmont is the most compliant taxpayer for 2018 – GRA

Newmont Ghana has been given the Most Compliant Taxpayer for the 2018 award at the annual Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Staff and Stakeholders Awards ceremony held in Accra.

The award also recognised Newmont’s significant contribution to Ghana’s domestic tax revenue mobilisation and for being a good source of employment to many Ghanaians.

In a citation accompanying the award, GRA described Newmont’s compliance level in 2018 as “overwhelming;” adding that, “You are one of the companies that consistently files annual returns for all employees. Your contributions to tax revenue and employment generation have won the admiration of the Ghana Revenue Authority.”

In 2018, Newmont Ghana paid a total of GH¢783million in taxes and forestry levies to the government through the GRA and Forestry Commission.

In 2017, Newmont was adjudged Ghana’s overall best taxpayer, for consistently meeting its financial obligations to the government, compliance with Ghana’s tax laws and willingness to support the GRA’s tax collection and compliance improvement initiatives.

“We will continue to support the GRA’s tax administration efforts and believe that through the ongoing collaboration with the overnment, our regulators and host communities, Newmont Ghana will operate sustainably, create value and improve lives,” said Tula Zeng, Interim Regional Chief Financial Officer, Newmont Africa.

By Times Reporter