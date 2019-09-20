﻿New video of Trudeau wearing blackface emerges

A new video has emerged of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, wearing blackface, a day after he admitted such behaviour was racist.

He apologised on Wednesday after photos of two similar episodes – one when he was a teacher and another a student – came to light.

His Liberal Party says the video is genuine and dates from the early 1990s.

The revelations come amid campaigning for the October 21 election, when Mr Trudeau hopes to win a second term.

The footage, first obtained by Global News, shows Mr Trudeau in a white T-shirt and torn jeans.

His face and limbs appear to be covered in black make-up. He is seen laughing, throwing his hands in the air, sticking his tongue out and pulling faces.

Mr Trudeau would have been in his late teens or early 20s.

The 2001 yearbook picture obtained by Time Magazine shows Mr Trudeau, then aged 29, with skin-darkening make-up on his face and hands at the West Point Grey Academy.

Addressing the image, Mr Trudeau said he “deeply regretted” his actions and “should have known better”.

The second image to emerge on Wednesday shows Mr Trudeau performing in a talent show as a student at high school.

He wore blackface and sang Day-O, a Jamaican folk song popularised by American civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

The images are acutely embarrassing for the prime minister, especially as he has made progressive policies a signature issue.

Speaking to journalists after the Time article was published, Mr Trudeau said he had dressed up in the photo in an Aladdin costume at an Arabian Nights-themed gala.

“I take responsibility for my decision to do that. I shouldn’t have done it.

“I should have known better. It was something that I didn’t think was racist at the time, but now I recognise it was something racist to do and I am deeply sorry.”

There is no doubt that these images will make it more difficult for Mr Trudeau’s bid for re-election.

His team recognises how damaging these images could be.

They have scrapped his campaign itinerary for Thursday as they scramble to come up with a broader response than his apology on Wednesday night. -BBC