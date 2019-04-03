﻿NAM I re-arrested in Dubai – Police

Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM I, Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Limited, has been re-arrested based on red notice alert from International Police (INTERPOL), on the request of the Ghana Police Service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General of the Criminal investigation Department (CID), disclosed this, at a press conference in Accra yesterday, to brief journalists on security issues in Ghana.

The CID boss said Nana Mensah was currently in custody in Dubai, until the case was over, and he is handed over to Ghana.

She said Nana Mensah requested for bail, which was granted on March 4, 2019, and which he executed on March 24, and received a release letter on March 25.

It would be recalled that the Bank of Ghana and Security Exchange Commission raised red flag on the operations of Menzgold, and warned that those who dealt with the company were engaging in illegal banking activities, and asked the company to halt such activities, but Menzgold ignored the warning.

Clients of the company have petitioned Parliament, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene for them to retrieve their money, all to no avail.

Some customers have hit the streets of Accra and Kumasi to protest over their monies, which have been locked up after Menzgold was ordered to stop operations.

﻿BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI