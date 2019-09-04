﻿NAM 1 slapped with 61 charges … for defrauding customers of $1.68bn

The embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, was yesterday hit with a total of 61 charges by state prosecutors instead of the initial 13 counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without licence.

This was after he made a third appearance before an Accra High Court trying him for allegedly defrauding his customers in the gold dealership firm of $1.68 billion, a charge he had denied.

The High Court consequently, adjourned the case to October 23, 2019, to allow the State Attorneys to amend the charge sheet.

The amended charges would among things include money laundering, unlawful deposit-taking and sale of minerals without a licence as well as carrying out banking business contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The Menzgold CEO popularly known as NAM 1 is currently on bail.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare is leading the prosecution in the case on behalf of the state.

Nana Appiah Mensah had been in detention in Dubai since December 7, last year, where he was arrested on charges of defrauding a business partner there.

Following months of legal tussle, he was released and later on arrival in Ghana on Thursday, July 11, this year the Menzgold CEO reported to the CID Headquarters for interrogation.

He was provisionally charged with taking deposits without a licence, money laundering and defrauding by false pretences and was brought before court on Friday, July 12.



Hundreds of customers who invested huge sums in his gold derivative business are optimistic that Nana Appiah Mensah would work hard to refund their investment which has been locked up since his business was ordered closed by state agencies for operating a fraudulent venture.



By TIMES REPORTER

