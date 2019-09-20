MINISO officially begins operations in Accra
Global departmental store chain, Miniso, has officially commenced operations in Ghana with the opening of its first store at the Marina Mall in Accra.
The new store will serve the Ghanaian market with its wide variety, trendy and durable products at attractive prices.
Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the store,
"Miniso's rapid development since its establishment five years ago is not only based on its great business model, but also about its unique product design," he said.
“Good design must come from good designers, and Miniso does not only train the internal
He stated that it was the company's hallmark to pursue a simple and natural life philosophy, design and manufacture excellent goods, taking into account the earth's resources, the environment, recycling
He added that “It is for this reason that Miniso Ghana
Since opening its first store in 2013, the brand has opened over 3,600 stores worldwide with 80-400 new stores opening every month.
Miniso is a Japanese designer global brand with operations in over 80 countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia