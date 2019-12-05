﻿Meteors yet to receive bonus – Asiamah

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has confirmed that the bonus due the national Under-23 team, Black Meteors, for participating at the just-ended Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations tournament has not been paid.

“The national Under-23 team’s bonuses from the last Under-23 AFCON participation are yet to be paid because we haven’t received our last quarter financing,” Mr Asiamah said at Meet the Press yesterday, adding that “Once the money is paid, we will settle all that including all others we owe.”

It is believed the team hasalso not been paid their qualification bonus.

The tournament served as a qualification to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Ghana by virtue of finishing fourth in Egypt failed to qualify for the multi-sport event.

It would have been Ghana’s first appearance at the Olympics since Athens 2004. – Ghana/Joy Sports