﻿Mbappe: Liverpool is a machine

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has described Liverpool as “a machine” as they aim to clinch their first league title since 1990, and has told BBC Sport he is “100 per cent” happy in the French capital as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Liverpool have also been linked with Mbappe – regarded by many as the best young player in the world – despite manager Jurgen Klopp saying the striker is out of his club’s price range.

And while the 21-year-old World Cup winner, who joined PSG in 2017 in a transfer worth £165.7m, reaffirmed his commitment to his current club at the launch of his charity, ‘Inspired by Kylian Mbappe (IBKM)’, he says he watches Liverpool’s title charge with admiration.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe said. “They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again.’

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”

Mbappe grabbed the attention of Premier League clubs by scoring twice as Monaco knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League in 2016-17.- BBC