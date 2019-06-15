﻿Mason granted GH¢30,000 bail over narcotics

Akwasi Aboagye, a 21-year-old mason caught in possession of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 30,000.00 by a Kumasi circuit court.



The court presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire, did not take the plea of the suspect who is expected to reappear on June 18.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) A.B. Jagri, prosecuting, told the court that the complainants were police officers from the Highway Patrol Unit at the Ashanti Regional Police Command.



He said on December 8, last year, at about 11:30 am, the complainants who were on routine patrol duties intercepted a Nissan Urvan bus with registration number ER 1100-14 at Samproso near Abofour in the Offinso municipality.



Prosecution said the complainants conducted a search on the vehicle which was conveying passengers including the suspect from Wenchi in the Bono East Region to Kumasi.



He said during the search, a box containing six compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and belonging to the suspect was retrieved.



The prosecution said the suspect, together with the exhibits, were subsequently handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit in Kumasi for further investigations.



ASP Jagri said a field test was conducted on the sample of exhibits in the presence of the suspect, which indicated possible presence of cannabis.



He said in his cautioned statement to the police in the presence of an independent witness, he admitted to the possession and ownership of the exhibits and stated that he bought them from someone in the Bono East Region.



The prosecution said the accused however could not mention the name of the supplier and said that he bought the substance for GH¢170.00 and was on his way to sell it at GH¢600.00 at the Manso area when he was arrested.

-GNA