Sports

﻿Manyo Plange ﻿in action

December 4, 2019
0 445 Less than a minute

Former Black Bombers captain, Manyo Plange, will be on the ‘Bliss on the Hill’ fight slated for December 26, in Abetifi, Kwahu.

Plange, who has not fought for sometime thanked Box Office for giving him the chance to exhibit his talent again.

Other crack boxers on the boxing bill are Bastie Samir, George Ashie, Sherif Quaye, Michael Ansah and Maxwell Awuku. The promoters said they would surprise boxing fans with a great show.

Bliss on the Hills is a week-long entertainment and sports package put up by Kwahu Republic, Media Excel and Box Office to celebrate Christmas at Kwahu.

Show More

Related Articles

Togbe Afede leads﻿ ﻿newly-formed Hearts ﻿technical team

December 4, 2019

﻿Normalisation C’ttee audited accounts …﻿Fianko threatens GFA

December 4, 2019

Mighty Warriors win ﻿﻿CalBank Super League ﻿title in grand style

December 4, 2019

﻿Ideal Ladies mark milestone in style

December 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close