﻿Mane: I won’t change my style

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not change his style of play, despite manager Jürgen Klopp having to defend him from diving accusations.

Mane, 27, was cautioned in the 37th minute of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola then appeared to suggest some Liverpool players will dive to win games.

“I will never change the way I’m playing or the way I’m doing my things. There was contact [at Villa] for sure. Maybe it was not a penalty and he didn’t give it, and he gave me a yellow card. To be honest, I don’t have any problem about it,” he said.

Mane joked that if the chance came again he would dive for a penalty.

He said: “If the ‘dive’ will give me a penalty, then I will do it. Why not? But what Jürgen said is correct. I do not dive.” – BBC