﻿Man commits suicide at Offinso

SEmmanuel Gyimah, a 37-year-old mentally-challenged person, has hanged himself in a tailor’s shop at Offinso, the capital of the Offinso Municipality.

A source close to the Offinso Divisional Police told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi disclosed that this happened at about 5.40 am on 25 February, 2019, and the motive of the act is unclear.

Tthe source said Paul Gyarkye, a tailor, and senior brother of the deceased, opened his kiosk in the morning of that day, and chanced upon his brother’s body dangling from a leather sling around his neck with the other end tied to one of the wooden beams of the roof.

The source said the deceased was wearing a pair of blue jeans trousers without any shirt.

Gyarkye reported the case to the police, who immediately went to the scene, and upon inspection found “no external marks of violence to suggest a foul play”, the source said.

The police deposited the body at the Offinso Saint Patrick’s Hospital Morgue for autopsy, while investigations we on-going to unravel the actual motive.

– GNA