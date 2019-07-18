﻿Man, 60, allegedly shot dead

A man who allegedly shot a 60-year -old at Adabraka in Accra has been arrested by the police.

Euripides Aryee was said to have shot Kwabena Boateng when he was playing with a double barrel gun and he accidentally fired it and it hit the deceased.

The suspect is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the deceased Kwabena Boateng, aged 60 and his friend Okyere Obeng Bennie went to Beetle Pup at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra to visit the owner, now the suspect Euripides Aryee. Both the deceased and the suspect ate together in the bar.

The PRO said later, the deceased decided to go out to smoke cigarette. The suspect who was playing with his double barrel gun accidentally fired it.

She said the pellet penetrated the glass and hit the right side of the neck of the deceased. He was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Tenge said the body had since been kept at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, adding that the gun was also retrieved.

She said investigations into the case were ongoing.



﻿BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI