﻿Kumasi Musicians are as good as Accra Musicians, Kwaku Djan claims.

Joseph Djan Eduah, with the stage name Kwaku Djan, a percussionist and “World music” artiste, has said that Kumasi-based musicians were as good as their counterparts in Accra.

According to him, it was a wrong perception that things or people from the national capital were the better than those from the other parts of Ghana.

“It is not true that only good are those in Accra. There are equally good and better ones from the other regions”, Kwaku Djan said, in an interview with The Spectator in reaction to the claim that musicians in Kumasi were not up to the task of composing good songs.

“I have lived in Takoradi, Accra and Kumasi, even though I was raised in Accra-Madina. I have worked with lot of musicians and based on my experience, I’ve noticed that Kumasi musicians are really talented as compared to their colleagues elsewhere in this country.

“More of the musicians we hear of today, doing great works, in Accra, come from Kumasi. Some of these musicians even come to Kumasi for lessons. In addition, more of them have moved from Kumasi to Accra for reasons best known to them.

“Therefore, when we hear great musical works from them trending, most people think they are all from Accra but frankly they may definitely be from Kumasi”, he pointed out.

Kwaku Djan said his claim was not to cause a rift between Kumasi based musicians and Accra based musicians rather, his claim was to put an end to such wrong impression.

According to him, there were great underground musicians in Kumasi who were really doing wonderful music but had not got the media exposure. He urged musicians in the limelight to do well to support one another, especially the unknown ones, to also get the exposure in the music industry.

Kwaku Djan is a known chief percussionist of Dr Sonnie Badu and a great support to music legend, Yaw Sarpong.

When it comes to ‘World music’ that deals with the use of indigenous musical instruments such as the xylophone, Atenteben flute, Cowbell, Apentemma, Kwadum, Prempensua etc. Kwaku Djan stands tall.

The ‘World music’ artiste has already released a single, ‘Alorabisao’, which is currently on various online music platforms, and he is yet to release another, ‘Barikisu’, this year.



