﻿KroMA to meet revenue target – MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive of Krowor Municipal Assembly (KroMA), Mr Joshuah Nii Bortey, has assured that the assembly will meet its revenue target of GH 3, 855, 878, 00 before the end of the year.

According to Mr Bortey, so far, the assembly had collected GH 1, 555, 625, 96 as of the end of October.

“It’s been difficult for us, as a new assembly to access all the necessary data on boundary, rates and other critical information concerning our assembly since created, but prudent mechanisms have been put in place to enable the assembly to achieve its targets, “ he said.

The MCE stated that, the assembly had projected to raise revenue to a tune of GH 4,000,000 by the end of 2020 from its internal sources.

He was speaking at the maiden edition of Meet the press series organised by the assembly in Accra on Monday.

The Member of Parliament and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mr Elizabeth Afoley Quaye stressed the need for a closer collaboration between the people and the assembly for more development to take place.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON