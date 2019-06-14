﻿Koforidua Technical Univ, Institute of Director sign MoU to deepen good corporate governance education

The Institute of Directors Ghana (IoD-Ghana) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) to advance teaching and learning in good corporate governance.

The collaboration, which formed part of measures of IoD-Ghana to establish branches of the organisation on tertiary campuses across the country, is also to promote research into good corporate governance and promote good governance practices in educational institutions in the country.

The President of the IoD-Ghana, Rockson Dogbegah signed on for his organisation and the Vice Chancellor of the KTU initialled for her organisation.

Under the MoU, IoD among others would spearhead the advancement of teaching, learning and best practice of corporate governance in Ghana, lead advocacy and propagation of sound corporate governance and leadership practices in Ghana and provide opportunity for the faculty, administrators, and students of the KTU to conduct the needed research, undertake internships, engage in attachments and national service postings, and the dissemination of knowledge and research findings in corporate governance in Ghana.

KTU on the other hand, would, among other things, engage with the Institute, its members, and practitioners of corporate governance and leadership in agreed annual promotional, educational and research activities on corporate governance and leadership in Ghana, engage informing and actively facilitating the formation of students’ associations of governance and leadership on the campuses of KTU.

In his remarks after signing of the MoU, the President of IoD-Ghana, Mr Dogbegah emphasised the need for the establishment of Industry-University collaboration for intellectual development, advancement of knowledge, marriage between theory and practice, refinement of practice and innovation.

To this end, he said IoD-Ghana intends to establish 10 regional branches of the organisation by the end of July 2019.

The President also said his outfit was embarking on some strategic initiatives to improve on the corporate governance environment in the country.

Some of the initiatives, Mr Dogbegah mentioned were to establish a corporate governance index to measure the strength of corporate governance practice in Ghana and promote the culture of good corporate governance through training and policy reforms.

“It is also part of the programmes of IoD-Ghana to promote the teaching and learning of the culture of sound ethical behaviour and practices throughout Ghana’s educational system and the wider society,” he said.

In a brief background about the IoD-Ghana, Mr Dogbegah said the organisation was founded in May 1999 with the vision to become the leading reference point for directorship and best practices in corporate governance.

He said the objectives of the organisation were to promote the practice of good corporate governance, encourage members to improve on their professional development and provide guidelines for appropriate conduct of directors to enable them to strive for the highest standards in ethical behaviour.

The Vice Chancellor of the KTU, Professor Mrs Smile Dzisi lauded the IoD-Ghana for its move to deepen collaboration with tertiary educational institutions in the country, particularly the KTU.

She expressed the hope that the partnership would help to advance teaching and learning and well as research in good corporate governance to promote businesses in the country.

