﻿KNUST admits over 22,000 students for 2019/2020 academic year.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday held a matriculation ceremony to formally admit fresh students into the University for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso in his address, congratulated the students for sailing through the rigorous selection process in order to be admitted into the most prestigious public University in Ghana.

He noted that for the 2019/2020 academic year, the University received a total of 56,548 applications from all over the world but 43,877 qualified. The University was however, able to offer admission to 22,011 out of the total qualified applicants.

The total number of freshmen admitted for this academic year was made up of 13,189 males and 8,822 females, adding that females’ admission this year increased by 827 resulting in the University hitting 40 per cent female population mark.

This important feat was achieved due to the Vice Chancellor’s special initiative for girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics launched since he assumed office in August, 2016.

Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso was hopeful that with this steady increase in female population, the University should be able to achieve a 50/50 male and female enrolment in the not too distant future.

The Vice Chancellor urged the students to focus on the main purpose of being in KNUST as that was the stepping stone to their success in future.

He further asked them to make use of the faculties and opportunities on campus to guide them to shape their lives, develop their skills and enhance their personal attributes.

As part of efforts to facilitate the movement of students to and from lectures, Prof. Danso said the University had in place, a prepaid bus transit system on campus, adding that the University had supplied all first-year students with special SIM cards with bulk SMS and special voice bundle.

These SIM cards would enhance and offer interactive and real time communication for the dissemination of important notices to all students.

To provide parental guidance for students, the University had set up the Office of the Dean of Students to enable students to accomplish both academic and personal success. The office is thus the first point of call in case students have any form of challenge regarding their stay on campus.

A representative from the KNUST Counselling Centre (KCC), Miss Akua Afriyie Addae informed the fresh students on the services rendered by their outfit to aid their stay on campus.

According to Miss Akua Afriyie Addae, KNUST is the only public University that has counsellors, and psychologists at the University level, and also at various faculties and halls of residence to serve the emotional and psychological needs of both students and staff.

She noted that, the KCC provides emotionally safe, confidential and compassionate services in a respectful environment that fosters their development on campus. She therefore, encouraged the students to feel free to call on them for any assistance.

The Registrar, Mr Andrews Kwasi Boateng administered the matriculation oath to the newly admitted students.