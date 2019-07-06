﻿Ketu South ready for One District One Factory

Mr Eliot Edem Agbenorwu, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has said plans are far advanced for the municipality to start government’s flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F).

He said the assembly had acquired large tracts of land at Akame, on which a cassava processing factory would be sited, hopefully before the end of the year.

Mr Agbenorwu, who was speaking at the assembly’s town hall meeting supported by GIZ, a German Development Agency, highlighted on programmes, projects, and activities, as well as policy decisions that the assembly was implementing for sustainable development through a broader and effective consensus building with the public.

The MCE revealed that the assembly had also allocated 5,000 coconut seedlings to three traditional areas to help boost the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme (PERD).

Mr Agbenorwu called on stakeholders to rally behind the assembly to effectively utilise its available resources to propel the municipality to an enviable level that guaranteed shared growth and prosperity for all.

He said government was committed to reforming the local government systems to empower local authorities to enable them deliver their mandate to the people through planned programmes and projects.

Mr Agbenorwu noted that because the assembly attached importance to grass-root participation in its process as the hall mark for sustainable development, it had committed the needed resources to strengthen the sub-structures to perform effectively and efficiently.

Togbui Adama lll, Makorsor of Somey traditional area, asked the assembly to put proper systems in place to ensure strict adherence to laws restricting building on waterways in the municipality.

He also urged security agencies to be proactive in dealing with incessant indiscipline of commercial motorbike users popularly called ‘Okada’. – GNA