﻿Ideal Ladies mark milestone in style

Ideal Ladies Football Club on Sunday rounded up activities to mark its 15th anniversary with a 2-0 win over Blessed Ladies in a game played at the First Light Bubuashie Bishop School Park.

Two goals in three minutes from Harriet Addo and Pearl Forson was all the runners-up of the just-ended Special Greater Accra Women’s Football Competition needed to bring a sweet end to their celebration which brought together old players of the club as well as some football administrators.

After a ding-dong opening which saw both teams playing compact football, Addo found her pace in the 21st minute of the game, racing past Esther Pobi to latch onto a through ball from Matilda Bless Fodu to hit the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Mercy Sika Dogbey in post for Blessed Ladies.

Blessed Ladies resorted to long balls into the goal area of the opposition in search for the equaliser. However, a fast break on the left flank by Jenifer Dawa saw her beat three defenders, roun up the goalkeeper before setting up Forson to coolly slot home in the 24th minute.

Ideal Ladies could have ran amok with more goals in the second half but overelaboration on the part of Bless Fodu, Addo and Forson in front of goal saw them fluff the begging opportunities that came their way.

After the game, founder of the club Madam Dzromo Adzekwei, expressed delight at the victory, stating that it was a befitting end to an eventful celebration which started last Friday with Ideal Ladies old players playing a 1-1 drawn game with the present players.

On Saturday, they held a clean-up exercise in and around Bubuashie and continued with a thanksgiving service at the St. Monica Anglican Church on Sunday morning after which they held a club durbar to award both old and new players of the club as well as individuals including former Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo who have been of immense help to the club these past years.

In a curtain raiser to the anniversary game, Ideal Boys team played and lost 4-0 to Web Boys.

Madam Adzekwei, aka Flying Saucer, a former Black Queens defender, who was known famously for her scissor kicks, thanked all who helped in diverse way to make the celebration a success.

She appealed for support in terms of expertise to develop the girls to becoming great footballers as well as financial sponsorship to help manage the team as well as scout for more talents around.

