﻿Hundreds turn out ﻿for Cowbell Bike ﻿Caravan in Tamale

The 2019 edition of the Cowbell Bike Caravan came off at the Tamale Jubilee Park over the weekend with thousands of cycling enthusiasts participating in the event.

The event, which formed part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the brand, saw participants, both young and old ride across the streets of Tamale in a bid to promote safe cycling and healthy living through exercise.

At the end of the 22-km exciting ride, distinguished participants were presented with cowbell souvenirs for their efforts.

Brands Manager at Cowbell, Mr Joseph Ashong, who spoke to the media after the event, said he was impressed with the patronage and congratulated participants for making the event a successful one.

“Cowbell bike caravan is an event that has been with the brand for more than a decade now and we are committed to making it much better in the coming years,” he stated.

He added that: “we believe that aside professional cycling, Ghanaians can adopt cycling as a form of exercise in building healthier bodies. Cycling culture in Tamale is big and we would want to encourage it, at the same time educate the cyclist on safety precautions while on the road.”

Mr Ashong further indicated that the bike caravan provides an opportunity to unearth professional cycling talents.

Over 100 prize packages which include bicycles, cowbell souvenirs and products were presented to the participants of the event.

﻿BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE