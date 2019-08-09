Hot!News

﻿Ho Central Prison embarks on vegetable production

August 9, 2019
0 538 Less than a minute
The green house of the Ho Central Prisons

THE Ho Central Prison has embarked on a green house vegetable production project to supplement the ration of the inmates.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) in-charge of the Volta Region, Victor Agbelengor, told the Ghanaian Times here on Wednesday that a trial production of cucumber on the farm had already yielded bountiful results.

The plan, he said, was to produce tomatoes, pepper and other vegetables on a large scale not only for consumption by the prisoners but also for sale to the public.

DPP Agbelengor said that two prison officers had been sent to Dawenya for training in green house management, as part of the farm’s programme.

The green house is located on a 120 x 30 plot outside the correctional centre. said that convicts deployed on the farm would acquire the vegetable production skills to facilitate their reintegration into society, after leaving prison walls.

He disclosed that the GHS 100,000 project was supported by  public-spirited individuals who donated the green house facilities to the prison.

Meanwhile, the congestion at the Ho Central Prison has reached a new height, with 574 inmates stuck in the cells meant for 150 people with, no room for stretching out their legs or arms.

DDP Agbelengor, therefore, renewed his appeal to government to convert the 600-capacity old Border Guards Training School at Akoefe into a prison camp to ease the congestion at the Ho Central Prisons.


﻿FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO

Show More

Related Articles

23 U.S peace corps volunteers sworn in

August 9, 2019

Zongo leaders brainstorm over challenges in c’nities

August 9, 2019

Takoradi girls kidnapping: Police arrest third suspect …in Nigeria

August 9, 2019

Reform public sector financial management law – Auditor-General

August 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close