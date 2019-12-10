﻿Green Run attracts heavy patronage

More than 500 people across the capital trooped to the El Wak Sports Stadium on Saturday to participate in the Green Run, the biggest climate change initiative in Ghana.

The maiden event saw participants engaged in a 7km run and walk from El Wak through some principal streets of the capital to drum home the need to fight climate change.

Organised by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), the event was also aimed at extending conversations around climate change to the public and prompting behavioural change to save the planet.

The Executive Director of GCIC, Ruka Sanusi, speaking to the media after the walk, said she was excited with the turn-out and hoped the walk would help change people’s attitude towards their environment.

“This was an effective way to win the fight against climate change. When people come to understand the extent of damage climate change is causing our planet, especially its effects in Africa, they would be in a better position to answer this call to action,” she said.

Distinguished runners were presented with trophies for their efforts, while other participants used the opportunity to exercise and interact.

Aside the Green Run, she said, GCIC through its entrepreneurs would continue to fight climate change in areas including energy efficiency, solar energy, water purification and management, climate-smart agriculture and waste management.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE