﻿Governing Council of UMaT inaugurated

A fifteen member governing council of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) was yesterday inaugurated in Accra.

The council, which has been tasked with determining the strategic direction of the university, as well as monitor and evaluate its policy implementation over the next two years has Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi as the chairman.

Other members are; Professor J.S.Y Kuma, Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Kofi Osei-Afoakwa, Dr Martin Koduah, Dr Francis Aboagye-Otchere, Dr Mrs Helen Michelle K. Essandoh, Mr Victor Amangu Yanney and Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah.

The rest are Mr Lewis Brew, Ms Joyce Laryea, Mr Paul K. Mensah, Mr Stephen Kofi Ndede, Madam Margret Ekua Amosah, Mr Jacob Atewin Abaare and Mr Sulemanu Koney.

Inaugurating the council, the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, said the objects and functions of UMaT as provided in its Act, Act 677, placed onerous responsibilities on the university to provide higher education through teaching and research.

He said the council was required by law to ensure the implementation of the aims of the university, determine its strategic direction, monitor and evaluate policy implementation.

In addition, he explained that they were to promote income-generating activities as part of the university’s programme; control their finances and determine the allocation as well as the proper use of such funds.

“It is the expectation of government that your leadership would not be one that only identifies problems, but also proposes workable solutions,” he said.

In this direction, Prof. Yankah said the solutions to be proposed by the council should be those that would ultimately help the university achieve its goals and provide expanded access to higher quality science education.

He said that would go a long way to absorb the higher numbers of Senior High School (SHS) graduates due to the free SHS policy government was implementing.

“I would urge you to endeavour to establish strategic partnerships with international institutions with similar mandates and focus, in order for the university to benefit from international best practices and thereby put the university on an enviable pedestal as a centre of scientific advancement and excellence,” he added.

The Chairman of the Council, Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed his gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf0-Addo for the confidence reposed in them.

He pledged that the council would work to promote industrial harmony at the university and also ensure its growth and expansion.



By Cliff Ekuful