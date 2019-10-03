﻿GLICO is CIMG ‘Legacy Brand’

GLICO Group, a major finance and insurance company has been adjudged a ‘Legacy Brand’ by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) at the 2018 CIMG Marketing Performance Awards held in Accra.

This year’s CIMG Performance Awards event marked 30 years of celebrating marketing excellence in Ghana and sought to award brands that have shown consistency in applying the principles of marketing for the past thirty years.

GLICO has successfully built its brand for the past thirty-two years and was thus recognised for demonstrating consistency in the management of its brand equity that has left a great legacy in Ghana’s insurance landscape.

At the same awards ceremony, GLICO as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility presented insurance packages to the Marketing Man of the Year 2018 Prof. Abednego Okoe Feehi Amartey and the Marketing Woman of the Year 2018 Rev Dr Mrs Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe. Both recipients received a personal accident insurance cover worth GH¢ 200,000.

Nana Efua Rockson, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs and Marketing presented the insurance cover to the marketing man and marketing woman.

Ms Rockson said: “We at GLICO continue to uphold our promise of “cushioning our clients for life” by providing insurance solutions that meet the need of the Ghanaian policyholder. Our business philosophy which is to ensure that every Ghanaian household has insurance will continue to drive our operations to offer more value to Ghanaians.”

GLICO in its thirty two (32) years of business has operated with the highest professional standards and friendly competiveness to build a trusted GLICO brand.

Instructively, GLICO has been recognised by the CIMG as the Life Insurance Company of the Year in 1997 and 1999 respectively.

To date, its Executive Chairman, Mr Kwame Achampong-Kyei is the only Marketing Man of the Year in the insurance industry.

