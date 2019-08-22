﻿Ghana, Mexico solidify 58-yr-old bilateralism

GHANA and Mexico have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to solidify their 58-year-old bilateral relations across various sectors, and bolster mutual socio-economic development.

They have committed to join forces in areas including education, trade and industry, agriculture, tourism and explore new opportunities within their common interests for cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu and the Mexican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Julián Ventura signed the pact on behalf of their respective countries in Accra, yesterday.

Mr Ventura is in Ghana for the country’s first high-level political visit since the bilateral relations between the two countries began more than five decades ago.

During the two days, he would meet officials of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and that of Food and Agriculture; leadership of parliament and the University of Ghana.

Mexico was the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Ghana, in 1961. The country had an embassy in Accra for 15 years between 1965 and 1980 and re-opened it in 2014.

Ghana had an embassy in the country but was closed down several years ago.

In line with rejuvenating ties, Mr Owiredu said the government was desirous of re-opening the mission in Mexico to expand the country’s reach in Latin America, since the only mission in that area was that of Brazil.

He said the two countries had in the course of their relation, championed climate change, migration issues and other issues adding that there was room for more collaboration.

Describing Mexico as a strategic partner and noting the country’s tourism and economic prowess, he said both countries were looking forward to moving their partnership to another level through the sharing of best practices.

Mr Ventura, on his part, said bilateral relations had positive prospects, adding his country was looking forward to leveraging on similarities between the two countries, such as democratic values, to enhance development.

He said Mexican business community were eyeing Ghana in a positive way and were ready to collaborate with their counterparts in the country to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

﻿BY JONATHAN DONKOR