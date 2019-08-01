﻿Ghana Card registration running slowly in Ho

ANXIOUS to avoid the long waiting hours in the queue, applicants for the national identity card in Ho are turning up at the various registration centres as early as 2.00am.

Some elderly applicants send their children to the centres before dawn to secure seats for them.

This is because the registration process is unbearably slow at all the 37 registration centres in the municipality.

At the Ho Municipal Assembly centre, for instance, Mr Richard Kley, the Supervising Registration Officer (SRO) explained that the process involved thorough screening of the applicants who did not have some primary documents.

Some of the applicants also needed to bring guarantors to the centre in the absence of the primary documents and that often took time, he explained.

However, Mr Kley insisted that the exercise was progressing by the day, saying that everyday witnesses a higher registration than the previous day.

He revealed that 75 applicants were taken through the registration process on Monday, and another 109 the next day.

As at Saturday a total of 444 applicants had registered at the centre, Mr Kley stated.

He said that there were similar trends at the other centres.

According to him, some applicants turned up at the centre without generating their digital addresses and that resulted in delays in the registration process.

The SRO gave the assurance that every eligible applicant would be attended to before the end of the exercise.

