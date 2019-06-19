﻿Ghacem Cement Foundation invests GH₵17.6 million to support deprived communities

Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Chairman of the Ghacem Cement Foundation, has urged the government to ensure that the cement market is free of fake cement to protect the local manufacturers and safeguard the protection of projects as well.

Speaking at an event where the foundation donated cements to beneficiaries in the Northern sector, he said Ghacem would continue to produce the products for consumers.

He described the foundation as a true benevolent programme which has contributed immensely towards health and educational infrastructure in deprived communities of the country.

Nana Agyensaim VI implored the public to patronise Ghacem cement, as Ghacem is a true patron that is reinvesting in our communities and supporting development.

“Every year, the council receives numerous applications which makes it difficult to meet considering its budget, but Ghacem as a company that has charity in its DNA, ensures most applications are met. The amazing part of this foundation is that, it is devoid of politics and corrupt-free as well,” he said and appealed to beneficiary institutions to use the cement for the intended purpose.

Some of the schools and hospitals that benefitted from the Northern sector 2019 donation include: Morso Senior High School, Juaso; Ejisu Islamic Primary School, Ashanti; Kwadwokumikrom Health Centre, Dormaa Ahenkro; Breman Community Health Centre, Breman; Jagudo M/A Primary School, Bimbilla; Holy Spirit International School, Tamale; Amah Hospital, Bolgatanga; Bongo District Hospital; Living Brook Academy, Gwollu; Diaba Chips Zone, Dormaa Ahenkro and New Era K.G. School, Yawbourkrom.

The foundation, established in 2002 as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to assist deprived communities to improve their health and educational infrastructure, has completed the distribution of free cement across the country for the 2019 edition.

A fortnight ago, a total of 15,450 bags of cement valued at GH₵500,000 were given to selected health and educational institutions in the southern sector of the country, whilst the northern sector received a total of 9,400 bags valued at GH₵300,800 last week, at a ceremony held in Tamale at the Modern City Hotel.

The foundation has since its inception given a total of 550,000 bags of cement to about 5,000 communities across the country, valued at a cost of GH₵17.6 million.

The special guest at the event, Rev. Albert Ofosuhene Frempong, District Minister of the Presbyterian Church-Jamasi, thanked Ghacem Ltd as a corporate entity which had been at the forefront of supporting the government in its developmental agenda.

He admitted that development in the northern sector of the country could not be mentioned without Ghacem. As such, all hands should be on deck to patronise Ghacem’s products and support the company in its operation.

Rev. Ofosuhene appealed to the beneficiaries to be faithful and honest by using the donation judiciously for its intended purpose.

