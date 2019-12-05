﻿GFA names five-member ﻿Referees Committee

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named a five-member Referees Committee to be chaired by the winner of the upcoming Executive Council election between Central Region FA Chairman, Robert Duncan and Upper East Region FA Chairman, Salifu Zida.

Sports journalist, Michael Oti Adjei has been named the Vice Chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee, according to a GFA statement, are Daniel Agbogah, Christine Ziga and C.W. Okine.

The duties of the Referees Committee include to appoint referees for matches organised or sanctioned by the GFA; to study match reports and make recommendations to the Executive Council, to nominate candidates for the international list who are eligible to officiate at international matches according to FIFA Regulations governing the registration of international referees, assistant referees, futsal referees and beach soccer referees on FIFA’s list.

The committee is also to comply with standard refereeing methods as established by FIFA to ensure uniform implementation of the Laws of the Game; to approve the referee instructor and assessor panels, to recommend the suspension or removal from the referees list, those found to be incompetent or guilty of serious misconduct.

The committee, which has a two-year mandate, is further to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Regulations on the Organisation of Refereeing in FIFA Member Associations and the GFA Referees Regulations.