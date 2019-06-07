﻿GEC consecrates 40 catechists at Ho

Right Rev. Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has appealed to church leaders to acquire the necessary training to enable them to teach their followers sound doctrines.

He observed that, several false teachings have crept into the Christian society and it would take men and women of God who are willing to apply themselves to serious studies to reverse the trend.

Rev. Dr. Ofori was speaking at the consecration of 40 catechists for the Ho Presbytery of the church at the GEC Ho Fiave Parish in the Volta Regional capital.

The occasion which formed part of the 2019 International Catechists’ Conference of the church also coincided with the certification of 70 Sunday School Teachers who have successfully completed their training.

The Moderator said, some preachers of the bible give literal meanings to the scriptures thereby misleading their congregants. “Some of us read the bible and give the surface meaning because we are not able to differentiate between what was meant for some particular audience and what is meant for us.”

He said for pastors, catechists, evangelists and teachers among other leaders to teach well, they must study good translations of the bible, consider the literal and historical contexts of the text while consulting other tools like commentaries saying the role of the Holy Spirit cannot be overemphasized.

The Moderator congratulated the newly consecrated catechists and certified Sunday School teachers and tasked them to be good ambassadors of Christ and the church by remaining faithful to the scriptures and the teaching of sound doctrines.

Rev. Eric Avah, the Director of Church Life and Nurture (DCLAN) of the church commended the catechists and Sunday School teachers for taking their various trainings seriously.

He charged them to go and share the knowledge they have acquired with not only the members of their individual congregations but with everyone that God would bring along their ways.

Catechist Mrs Florence Tsame on behalf of her colleagues registered their profound gratitude to God and the leadership of the church for such a high calling.

She pledged their willingness to do their best in order to fulfil the great commission as assigned to them.

