﻿GCB sponsors health screening in Accra

GCB Bank Ltd over the weekend sponsored massive health screening exercises in some parts of Accra.

More than 6000 people including the aged and children from James Town (Mantse Agbona), Bubuashie, Bukom and Kantamanto communities benefited from the comprehensive screening.

The screening was undertaken with an NGO, Global Outreach Consortium, a grouping of medical doctors and health professionals with a focus on ameliorating basic health problems in deprived communities and assisting health institutions and the Rebecca Foundation.

The exercise, which begun at 8am on Saturday ended at 4pm with many of the beneficiaries commending the Bank and the NGO for the funding and organisation in those communities.

The doctors and specialists led by Dr Naomi Ama Apea, screened for Hepatitis B, hemoglobin level, malaria, blood pressure, sugar levels, among others.

Medications were freely distributed to people diagnosed with various diseases by the medical team.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, who witnessed the screening, lauded the participation and patronage of the communities in the screening exercise.

He said the Bank prioritises health under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and the huge patronage of the people in the health screening underpins the Bank’s emphasis on healthcare and health related sponsorship.

Dr Apea on her part said the partnership with GCB has been beneficial to the communities.

The Communications Director of Global Outreach Consortium, Mrs Naadu Teifio, explained that the exercise afforded the communities the opportunity to access medical health.

Participants were also advised to engage in healthy lifestyles to improve their general well- being.