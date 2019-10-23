﻿GCB Bank interacts with customers, partners

GCB Bank has organised a breakfast meeting as part of its efforts to deepen its relationship with clients and key partners.

The event which was organised at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra was attended by top management, heads of departments, branch managers and staff of GCB Bank, as well as over 150 clients drawn from various sectors.

In his address, Deputy Managing Director (Operations) of GCB Bank, Mr Samuel Amankwah, commended the customers of GCB Bank for their loyalty and assured them of the bank’s unrelenting quest to work hard to meet and exceed their expectations.

“You are the lifeblood of our business and we believe that it is important to interact with you at the highest level to understand what your peculiar needs are, keep you updated on key initiatives and also take important feedback,” he said.

He announced that the bank was rolling out several initiatives focused on increasing operational efficiency and digitisation to provide hassle-free service delivery.

Mr Amankwah mentioned the development of an enhanced mobile banking application, a revitalised internet banking platform, instant issue of international debit cards and integration of GCB system with that of strategic partners as some of the initiatives.

The Head of Customer Care, Mr Muniru Muktar, reiterated the bank’s commitment to delivering superior service quality.

“We believe that the issue of superior service should not be limited to the customer service department, but it should be a culture that permeates every facet of our operations and as such we are focused on driving both internal and external engagements in a more proactive manner,” he explained.

The chairman of the Minerals Commission and a long-standing client of GCB, Mr Sampson Kwaku Boafo, encouraged the bank to work at deepening its relationship with clients in the ‘influential’ mining sector.

BY TIMES REPORTER