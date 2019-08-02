﻿FBN Bank Ghana launches ‘Save and Win’ promotion

FBN Bank Ghana has launched the third edition of its ‘Save and Win Promotion’ to award its loyal customers and new ones.



Launched in Accra on Wednesday and expected to run till October 31, customers of the bank will be rewarded with various prizes comprising electrical appliances and electronic items.



To be run on the Caritas lottery platform of the National Lotteries Authority, 30 customers will be rewarded in total at the end of the three months promotion.



The winners will be determined through three electronic draws with the first two at the end of August and September at which 10 customers will be rewarded at each draw.



At the grand draw on October 31, the ultimate winner wins a return trip to Dubai, the first runner up goes South Africa and a weekend stay at the plush Royal Senchi Hotel at Akosombo for the second runner up.



To participate in the monthly draw, a customer is expected to deposit GH¢200 to earn a point and maintain a minimum of GH¢1000 as his or her current or savings account.



Meanwhile, customers who at the start of the promotion have a minimum balance of GH¢1000 earns an automatic point in advance.



To ensure fairness and transparency, staff of the bank, their families, agency partners and vendors are barred from participating in the promotion.



At the launch of the promotion, Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director of FBN Bank Ghana, said the promotion is aimed at encouraging the culture of saving in their customers.



Whilst broadening the bank’s customer base by connecting with the unbanked population, the promotion also seeks to show gratitude to bank’s customers, Mr Asante said.



“FBN Bank believes in finding a better way everyday to make our customers’ banking experience better. It is the reason why we continue to create and provide you with products and platforms that make you bank easier,” he said.



The FBN Bank, “one of the most well capitalised banks,” he said, remained committed to the Ghanaian economy, a reason why it strived to meet the new capitalisation regime to continue to support its customers.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI