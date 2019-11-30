﻿Fair to connect Ghanaian job seekers and employers held

The ‘2019 Job Fair’ to provide job search assistance to people living in the Ashanti, Brong, Ahafo and Bono-East regions, has been held in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), and the German Development Agency (GIZ), amongst others, organised the programme.

More than 3,000 job seekers from the selected regions took part and had the opportunity to interact with the over 70 participating companies and corporate organisations.

The GGC offers employment promotion services to job seekers and companies in Ghana through networking events and job fairs, information events and career guidance sessions.

Mr Bright W. Brobbey, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, addressing the opening session, said the Government had, over the years, been implementing different strategies to facilitate job creation. He described the Fair as a step in the right direction as it gave hope for those searching for jobs.

The programme, therefore, had been scheduled to sensitise the participants on the socio-economic prospects in Ghana, and how job seekers could harness those potentials.

Mr Brobbey said employment was the major determining factor behind irregular migration adding that “This is why the GGC, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is targeting the local population for job placement services.”

The Deputy Minister said the cooperative venture between MELR and GIZ, was meant to reduce unemployment in the country.

Mr Helge Sander of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, said the German Government would work in close collaboration with Ghana to meeting the development agenda of the people. —GNA