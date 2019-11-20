﻿Egypt’s struggle continues … as Algeria, Ghana keep 100 per cent record

There were six 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Monday evening as the second round of fixtures commenced across the continent.

It was another frustrating outing for Egypt as their poor run of form continued with a 0-0 draw away to Comoros. The Pharaohs, who were without injured Liverpool star Mohamed Salah once more, huffed and puffed, but ultimately failed to break down the hosts in Moroni.

The result leaves Egypt third in group G behind both Comoros and Kenya who drew 1-1 with Togo in Nairobi.

Johanna Omolo fired the Harambee Stars into the lead, but the Sparrow-hawks would leave the Kenyan capital with a point thanks to an equaliser from Hakim Ouro-Sama.

Gambia arguably pulled off the surprise result of the first round with a 3-1 win over Angola in Luanda and the Scorpions were able to close off the year with another positive result, as they held the Democratic Republic of Congo to a 2-2 draw.

Baboucarr Jobe found a stoppage-time equaliser for the hosts in Bakau while Mozambique also required a late goal to conjure a 2-2 draw of their own, away to Cape Verde.

The Mambas beat Rwanda 2-0 in Maputo last week and made it four points from two matches thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Witi.

Ghana scored a second-half penalty through Jordan Ayew as they edged past Sao Tome and Principe to make it two wins from two qualifiers.

All this before AFCON champions Algeria rounded off the day’s play with a 1-0 win over Botswana in Gaborone. The Dessert Foxes were without Riyad Mahrez due to ‘personal reasons’ but this didn’t stop them from stretching their unbeaten run to 18 matches. – Backpage T&T