﻿Eastern Region holds GJA Awards

The Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has urged the Ghanaian media to be courageous and speak the truth to the authorities without fear or favour.

According to him, the media had an important role to play in the transformational agenda of the nation, believing that, it could only be achieved if the media becomes brave in reporting stories that will put those in the realm of affairs on their toes.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin was speaking at the second Eastern Region Ghana Journalists Association Awards held in Koforidua last Friday on the theme, ‘Ensuring malaria free society; the role of the media’.

He said though the media have contributed immensely to the development of the country, there was the need for them to intensify their work with due diligence, truth, accuracy, fair and balance reportage without any hesitation of speaking the truth to the leaders for the betterment of the country.

“Journalism is a noble profession which has the power to change, therefore, help us my friends by speaking because there is the need for you to speak and when you speak somebody will definitely hear,” Osagyefo entreated.

Speaking on the theme, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofofri Panin urged the need for every citizen to be an ambassador of sanitation by ensuring that no one litter into the gutters and around the surrounding, saying that was the surest way to avoid breeding mosquito, which will result in malaria.

He expressed dissatisfaction about how illegal mining activities had bedevilled the region, stating that the future of Eastern Region was solely dependent on agriculture, adding that the region had been blessed with rich soil such that “any agricultural product can grow well in it”.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Dafour, in a speech, commended the Eastern media for the tremendous work they were doing in spreading government’s transformational agenda.

He, therefore, encouraged them to remain committed, be devoted and selfless to be able to excel in the profession they have chosen.

The Eastern Regional GJA chairman, Maxwell Kudekor, expressed regret about the low reportage of malaria in the region, and urged his colleagues to show more interest in that area.

New Times Corporation’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Ama Tekyiwa- Agyeman won the Best Road Safety category, GNA’s Bertha Badu was adjudged the Health Reporter of the Year, Sylvenus Gatorwu worn Rural Reporter of the Year, and Daniel Bampoe of Daily Guide won the Crime/Court Reporting category.

The rest were Kweku Aboagye Apenteng of Kingdom FM who won the Indigenous Newscaster of the Year, GBC Sunrise FM’s “Fa Ts3” won the Development Programme of the Year, My FM won the most promising radio station and Starr TV won the most promising TV Station of the Year.

FROM DAVID KODJO, KOFORIDUA