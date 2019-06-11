﻿DEVELOPMENT IN ZONGO COMMUNITIES TO COMMENCE SOON

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF), Hajia Aisha Salifu, has stated that all is set for the fund to start rolling out projects in moslem communities in the country in fulfilment of the government’s flagship programme of providing the people with their basic needs.

This was disclosed at Kadjebi in the Oti Region during the Vice President’s Ramadan tour to interact with Moslems and join them in prayer for the nation.

Hajia Aisha Salifu pointed out that the fund had identified projects in certain communities which had been approved by the Board and it touches on the various aspects of development in the communities, adding that the last survey showed there were 1,080 Zongo communities and still counting.

She observed that the fund could not extend development to all Zongo communities at the same time and pleaded for patience with the promise that all communities would be covered.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ZDF, however, appealed to the communities where her outfit had not visited not to lose hope and assured them that the management of the fund would visit all Zongos in the country.

She called for the support of the people and added that their doors were open to suggestions.

From: BABA ADAMS SADIQ, Kadjebi