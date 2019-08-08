Business

﻿CSIR Technology and Industrial Innovation Centre launched

August 8, 2019
Dr Boateng Agyeman(left), Mr Jacob Yeboah and other officials at the centre

The Industrial Research Institute IRI, of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched the maiden Technology and Industrial Innovation Centre in Accra last week.

The launch was aimed at achieving the dream of positioning the hub as the premier science technology and industrial innovation centre in Ghana.

Launching it, Dr Francis Boateng Agyeman, Director of the Industrial Research Institute (IRI), said the CSIR-IIR-Hub is a co-worker centre aimed at providing entrepreneurs who want to work in a scientific, an affordable, creative and a collaborative co-working space.

This he said would help the individuals to work on their projects, and collaborate with like-minded people inside the co-working facility.

Dr Agyeman said, the initiative was a niche industry yet to be explored and CSIR-IIR main service was to be creating co-working spaces fit for knowledge workers/freelancers and entrepreneurs.

The hub would offer various packages based on members’ preference, frequency of visit and specification.

 By Daniel Amoo                        

