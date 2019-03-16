﻿Court receives psychiatric report on ‘killer’ of pastor

The Tema Development Corporation (TDC) District Court yesterday received report on psychiatric and medical examination conducted on Francis Nabegmado, accused of murdering Reverend David Mankrom Nabegmado, head pastor of the Community 4 Central Assemblies of God (AG) Church in Tema.

However, the report was not read in open court , instead the court presided by Madam Akosua Anokyewaa Agyapong, directed that it be attached to the docket and forwarded to the Attorney-General Department for advice.

The court did not take the plea of accused, Francis Nabegmado, a nephew of the deceased pastor, and the case has been adjourned to March 28.

Prosecution said Rev David Mankrom Nabegmado, died on December 30, last year, after he was stabbed by his nephew.

The incident took place in the senior pastor’s office moments before he was expected to deliver the sermon on the last Sunday of 2018.

After committing the dastardly act, the ‘killer’ fled the scene, but another pastor heard Rev Nabegmado groaning in pain, proceeded to the office, and when he saw the head pastor bleeding profusely, he raised the alarm.

Some members of the community arrested Francis Nabegmado and handed him over to the police.

Some Good Samaritans rushed Rev Nabegmado to the Tema General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body has been deposited at the morgue at the same hospital for post mortem examination.

Francis Nabegmado, who is a private security personnel, was said to have lived with the deceased for some time before moving out to live on his own.

Police retrieved from accused a dagger, matches, a bottle of locally brewed gin and turpentine, which were in a briefcase.

FROM GODFRED B. GIBBAH, TEMA.