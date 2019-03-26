News

﻿Chief grabbed for allegedly assaulting policeman

March 26, 2019
0 302 1 minute read

NANA Amoah Bediako II, Odikro of Wassa Abreshia, in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at the Wassa Akropong Police station, on Friday evening. 

The Odikro, also known as Nana Kwasi, faces charges of assault on public officer, causing unlawful damage to police accoutrements and threat of harm, the Ghanaian Times has gathered.

He is currently being held in police custody at the Asankragwa Divisional Headquarters for further investigations.

 According to the police, the suspect  stormed the Wassa Akropong Police station at 5pm on Friday, with five heavily built men (machomen)  to   attack  police officers on duty,  and in the process,  punched the station officer in  the  nose, causing profuse  bleeding.

He also allegedly threatened the policeman, saying, “I will kill you”.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She said that at about 10:30am, last Friday, Nana Bediako parked his vehicle at an unauthorised place in front of the police charge office and was told by the station officer to park the car at the appropriate place.

However, the Odikro took offence and slapped the station officer, held him by the neck, tore his uniform and caused damage to the officer’s name tag and the police badge.

DSP Adiku said when the police attempted to arrest the Odikro, they were prevented by Detective Inspector Alex Donkor, a citizen of the town stationed at Wassa Akropong, and Alex Gyetuah, and he (Odikro) escaped.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, SEKONDI

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

Police sergeant commits suicide at Efasu

March 26, 2019

We’ll achieve Ghana Beyond Aid vision within next decade – President

March 26, 2019

Govt committed to building educ infrastructure – MCE

March 26, 2019

Kenyan teacher wins global prize

March 26, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close