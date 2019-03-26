﻿Chief grabbed for allegedly assaulting policeman

NANA Amoah Bediako II, Odikro of Wassa Abreshia, in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at the Wassa Akropong Police station, on Friday evening.

The Odikro, also known as Nana Kwasi, faces charges of assault on public officer, causing unlawful damage to police accoutrements and threat of harm, the Ghanaian Times has gathered.

He is currently being held in police custody at the Asankragwa Divisional Headquarters for further investigations.

According to the police, the suspect stormed the Wassa Akropong Police station at 5pm on Friday, with five heavily built men (machomen) to attack police officers on duty, and in the process, punched the station officer in the nose, causing profuse bleeding.

He also allegedly threatened the policeman, saying, “I will kill you”.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She said that at about 10:30am, last Friday, Nana Bediako parked his vehicle at an unauthorised place in front of the police charge office and was told by the station officer to park the car at the appropriate place.

However, the Odikro took offence and slapped the station officer, held him by the neck, tore his uniform and caused damage to the officer’s name tag and the police badge.

DSP Adiku said when the police attempted to arrest the Odikro, they were prevented by Detective Inspector Alex Donkor, a citizen of the town stationed at Wassa Akropong, and Alex Gyetuah, and he (Odikro) escaped.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, SEKONDI