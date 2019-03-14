Business

﻿CEO of Chocho Industries honoured

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chocho Industries Company Limited, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng  has been honoured by the Pan African Republic Honorary Awards for his contribution to the herbal industry in Ghana.

He was honoured as one of the top 10 most effective herbal companies in the country.

Speaking at the event held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng, expressed his appreciation to the people of Ghana for keeping faith with his outfit.

He promised that Chocho Industries would continue to play its pivotal role in the area of herbal medicine to save lives.

He also thanked his wife, Hajia Jamila Boateng, and staff for their enormous contribution and positive attitude towards the success of the company.

Alhaji Oti Boateng urged Ghanaians to continuously patronise the company’s products.

 By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

