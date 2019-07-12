﻿Central Regional Minister commends president

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration for the numerous interventions put in place to address infrastructural challenges within the region and the nation in general.

He explained that the provision of water and upgrading of road networks among others were critical to the transformation of the area.

Mr Duncan said this when he inspected some on-going projects in selected districts to know the extent of work done by the contractors.

During the inspection of the 4.5 kilometre Bantuma-Atabaadze road in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem municipality, the contractor was working towards the completion of culverts along the road.

That stretch of road, according to the Regional Minister, was important as it leads to the Elmina Castle, a number of hotels, Groupe Nduom factory and Nduom Sports Stadium.

Contractors working on the Mankessim-Dominasi -Teti road were also on site working on the 23- kilometre road.

The contractor, Samuel Djan explained that work done so far was 38 percent but was optimistic that, the company would complete the project within the stipulated 18months period.

On the provision of potable water, work on water systems by the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) have been at various stages of completion.

Eight districts within the region would be benefiting from the “Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation project” being financed by the World Bank.

The beneficiary districts included Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Agona West, Mfantsiman municipal, Assin South district, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa , Gomoa West and Awutu Senya.

The various water projects when completion would serve 216,615 people in 84 communities in eight beneficiary districts within the region.

Mr Duncan expressed appreciation to the contractors working on the projects for work done so far, saying, “We are glad seeing that work is going on smoothly”.

He however, urged the contractors working on the projects to ensure that they work hard to meet the deadline for the completion.

At Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Mr Duncan tasked the District Chief Executive for the area, Aba Hagan to monitor the water project being executed in her district due to the slow pace of work.

Touching on the roads being constructed, he urged drivers and pedestrians to adhere to all road traffic regulations when using the roads.

On the water, he explained that the systems would contribute towards addressing water challenges in the eight beneficiary districts.

He further indicated that, the Regional Coordinating Council and other stakeholders would liaise with the chiefs and people of beneficiary communities to discuss how to pay their water bills.

The Chief Engineer of CWSA, Henry Flanklin Asangbah explained that the water systems involved the construction of 100,000 litre storage tanks, booster stations as well as the laying of cables to connect water to the various beneficial communities.

Additionally, he said, there would be stand-pipes at vantage points to enable residents who cannot connect pipelines to their homes to have access to potable water.

