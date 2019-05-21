﻿Books on Apostle Kwadwo Safo launched

The life story and religious exploits of innovator and founder of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka have been immortalised in two books launched in Accra on Sunday.

The books; “The life story of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo and Kristo Asafo Mission” and “Sermons by Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo” were written by Mr Kwaku Boateng Agyenim, the church’s Deputy General Secretary.

Containing 148 pages, the first book chronicles Apostle Safo’s early childhood, how through God’s help, he overcame many trials in establishing his ministry, miracles he has performed and inspiration behind his innovation.

The second is the first volume of a compilation of sermons, bordering on various aspects of life, originally delivered in Akan in 2004 and 2005, now captured in 195 pages.

Launching the book, a legal practitioner and senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Kwame Gyan attested to the ingenuity of Apostle Safo and the impact the mission had had on people.

For this reason, he said it was not out of place for his life to be immortalised in books for generations unborn to know him and learn basic life lessons like perseverance and trust in God.

The General Secretary of the church, Festus Badu, who reviewed the book celebrated the Apostle and urged Ghanaians to emulate his perseverance, thoughtfulness and selflessness.

The author, Mr Agyenim, who is one of the longest serving associates of Apostle Safo said he wrote the books so the history of his superior was not lost in time, adding that it would go a long way in winning souls for God.

Some church members and other beneficiaries of Apostle Safo’s miracles took turns to share harrowing circumstances including severe accidents, from which Apostle had delivered them from.



BY JONATHAN DONKOR