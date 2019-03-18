News

﻿Bongo District Hospital receives support

Some of the beds presented to the Hospital

PThe Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Patience Abayage, has for the second time,  lauded the efforts of Teere, a locally based NGO operating in the region   and its development partners for donating a large quantity of  medical equipment worth 500,000 Euros to the Bongo District Hospital in the region.

They included 66 beds, 66 tables, 50 cabinets, 118 chairs, 25 bedside locks, ultra sound diagnosis device and breast milk pump among others.

Ms Abayage acknowledged the second donation of medical equipment by the NGO to the Bongo District, stating that the items received this time, was the highest medical equipment the region had ever taken delivery of since its creation.

Ms Abayage who  said the region would forever remain very grateful to the  development partners including the International  Children Help, senior expert services  based in Germany  for the  donation and also Ernest Kanapt , a German philanthropist for footing the transportation bill  of the medical equipment from Germany to Ghana, thanked the NGO for  facilitating the process.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Peter Ayamga Ayimbisa, indicated that  through the clarion call made by the Assembly for support, the District Directorate had received assistance from many groups.

He cited for instance, that previously the facility did not have children wards let alone beds, and this compelled the hospital authority to house both children and adults in the same ward. 

According to him, in the midst of the challenges, the  hospital was able to chalk a lot of  successes   including recording zero maternal deaths in 2013, 2015 and 2018 respectively, thus  emerging as the best performing facility in the region.

To help enhance effective health service delivery in the district, he said the Assembly had built a considerable number of Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in many communities across the district and expanded others such as the Namoo health facility and furnished them with the assistance from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The Chief Executive Officer of Teere, Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh,   explained his outfit was moved to look for support for the hospital following an appeal by stakeholders in one of the Teere Local Government Forums held in the district requesting for medical equipment for the facility.

He said Teere initially got the first support for the Bongo hospital from the development partners in Germany followed by the second support from the same partners and pledged that his outfit would continue to work hard to complement municipal and district assemblies in the region to service the people at the grassroots very well.

From Samuel Akapule , Bongo

